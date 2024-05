Growing offshore and renewables company Marco Polo Marine has seen its first half net profit more than double on the back of strengthening charter markets.

The Singapore-listed company reported net income of SGD 12m ($8.8m) for the half year ended 31 March 2024 against the SGD 5.8m seen 12 months earlier.

The company saw revenue grow 10% year-on-year to SGD 61.6m