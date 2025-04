TechnipFMC has built up its subsea contract backlog to $14.9bn after adding $2.8bn in inbound orders.

The New York-listed engineering firm, which operates a fleet of offshore construction vessels, revealed the order growth as it unveiled $142m in first-quarter net income, representing a dip from $157m a year earlier.

US- and UK-based TechnipFMC said its $3.1bn