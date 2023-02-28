Tidewater is expecting a massive 2023 as the global offshore vessel fleet shrinks and demand ramps up.

The Houston-based, New York-listed offshore vessel said on Tuesday that it was forecasting $900m in revenue for the full year 2023, a 40% increase from 2022’s $648m in revenue and more than double the 2021 figure.

“As we look forward into 2023, we are confident that not only is the recovery here, but that the demand for offshore vessels will continue to strengthen throughout this year,” chief executive Quintin Kneen said.