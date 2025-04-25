US President Donald Trump has ordered officials in his government to fast-track deepsea mining, leading to cheers from the nascent industry and concerns from environmental groups.

In an executive order published by the White House late Thursday, Trump ordered commerce secretary Howard Lutnick to expedite the process for reviewing and issuing licenses for deepsea minerals exploration.

The order also calls on Lutnick to work with other officials to identify private-sector interest and opportunities to mine the outer continental shelf and to process polymetallic nodules either on America’s shores or on US-flag ships.

Trump also ordered interior secretary Doug Burgum to expedite permitting for prospecting and granting leases, among other mandates.

The order comes as a handful of companies is looking to scour the ocean for polymetallic nodules, which are rich in minerals that are used to make batteries and other technologies. Environmental groups are looking to ban the activity before it takes off over fears of damage to ecosystems on the sea floor.

But in his order, Trump said US leadership in deepsea mining is a matter of national security and economic interest.

“The United States faces unprecedented economic and national security challenges in securing reliable supplies of critical minerals independent of foreign adversary control. Vast offshore seabed areas hold critical minerals and energy resources,” the order says.

“These resources are key to strengthening our economy, securing our energy future, and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers for critical minerals.”

‘Unleashing’ minerals

In a fact sheet for the Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources order, the White House couched the order as part of positioning the US to be at the forefront of critical mineral production and innovation.

But As You Sow, a nonprofit group focused on shareholder advocacy on ESG matters, said the order “accelerates an environmentally catastrophic practice” that 32 countries and business groups have rejected until deepsea mining’s ecosystem impact is clear.

The Metals Co is pursuing deepsea mining in US waters and Pacific islands. Photo: Richard Baron

“Future generations may look back at this administration’s mandate to recklessly plunder the deep sea – the ‘common heritage of all mankind’ – as one of its most deeply destructive incursions against the global environment,” As You Sow president Danielle Fugere said in a statement.

“Investors and consumers must reject this myopic approach in the strongest terms.”

But The Metals Co, which has been evaluating US locations for deepsea mining since 2019, welcomed Trump’s order. Its US subsidiary has announced plans to apply for licenses in the second quarter of this year.

The Nasdaq-listed outfit has been working with Nauru and Tonga to mine the Pacific, and it pointed to Trump’s call for studying an international seabed benefit-sharing mechanism.

Chief executive Gerard Barron, who previously told TradeWinds that deepsea mining helps the environment by facilitating battery production, said the US was a pioneer in deepsea nodule collection from the 1970s to the 1990s.

“President Trump’s Executive Order marks America’s return to leadership in deep seabed minerals,” he said in a statement.

“With a stable, transparent, and enforceable regulatory pathway available under existing US law, we look forward to delivering the world’s first commercial nodule project—responsibly and economically. As always, we remain committed to acting in the best interests of our sponsoring states, partners, investors, and the planet.”