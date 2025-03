Dubai and Mumbai-based offshore company Alphard Maritime has gone after two anchor handlers owned by India’s Samson Maritime in its effort to secure $49.3m in damages it claims to have suffered after a multi-ship sales deal went wrong.

The arrest of the 4,057-bhp Ocean Jade and 4,258-bhp Ocean Morganite (both built 2013) at Paradip Port comes just a week after another vessel from the Samson fleet was detained in Vadinar.