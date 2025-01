Norwegian shipowner Uglands Rederi has emerged as a co-owner in a series of offshore newbuildings ordered by Greek partner Costamare Shipping.

The Sandvik family, which owns Salt Ship Design, has also taken a stake in the venture, Finansavisen reported.

Both Norwegian companies have a combined one-sixth share in an order of up to 10 multipurpose support vessels (MPSVs) at PaxOcean in Zhoushan, China.