Spain’s Boluda group has agreed a deal to buy the offshore vessel fleet of French owner Les Abeilles.

The Vicente Boluda Fos-chaired company said its Boluda Towage unit will acquire six powerful modern units to strengthen its growth in France.

Les Abeilles controls four anchor-handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels and two tugs, all French-flagged and built between 1999 and 2010.