US authorities are yet again denying seafarers their liberty, acknowledging their innocence yet holding them indefinitely as potential witnesses to a crime. The US Department of Justice (DOJ)’s shameful practice of detaining seafarers as potential witnesses amounts to hostage-taking, and violates not only the US Constitution but the Marpol treaty regime it is supposedly enforcing.

The current case of the 12,800-dwt multipurpose heavylift ship Donald (renamed Gaja, built 2006) is just one instance of an illegal and abusive practice that US prosecutors have developed over the years.