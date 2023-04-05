US authorities are yet again denying seafarers their liberty, acknowledging their innocence yet holding them indefinitely as potential witnesses to a crime. The US Department of Justice (DOJ)’s shameful practice of detaining seafarers as potential witnesses amounts to hostage-taking, and violates not only the US Constitution but the Marpol treaty regime it is supposedly enforcing.

Empire Bulkers chief engineer wins rare pollution victory in US
 Read more

The current case of the 12,800-dwt multipurpose heavylift ship Donald (renamed Gaja, built 2006) is just one instance of an illegal and abusive practice that US prosecutors have developed over the years.