We should talk about laughing gas. This is no joke. We best know nitrous oxide, whose chemical formula is N 2 O, for its role in making dentist appointments less torturous.

But it is important for shipping because it is a greenhouse gas — despite having no carbon atom in its molecule — that can even be part of the emissions of the fuels we think of as the most climate friendly of future fuels.

And it is one of the reasons why it is time for “decarbonisation” to face scrutiny as a term to describe shipping’s efforts to reduce its contribution to climate change and to align itself with work to stop global warming at 1.5C