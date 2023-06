Insurer Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) produces a marine casualty count each year and takes a close look at the main safety concerns for the shipping industry.

Its regular reports cover issues such as the rise in fire-related casualties that are familiar themes to accident watchers in the maritime sector.

But now casualties involving what AGCS describes as the “shadow fleet” are starting to figure more prominently in its Safety and Shipping Review 2023 report.