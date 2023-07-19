Earlier this month, Panama’s Arsenio Dominguez sat beside Harry Conway as the Liberian chairman of the International Maritime Organization’s Marine Environment Protection Committee announced a historic agreement to target net zero emissions by 2050.
Latest Jobs
Comment: Troubled IMO opts for a safe pair of hands and elects a leader who can get results
Criticism over decarbonisation progress has spurred the choice of a candidate who knows the issues and politics inside out
19 July 2023 9:56 GMT Updated 19 July 2023 9:56 GMT
By
in London