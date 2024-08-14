Few people expected the current tsunami of container ship newbuilding orders — but it may be just the start.
Shipbroker Braemar has forecast that 600 ships totalling 4.5m teu could be placed for delivery in the four years from 2027 to 2030.
A second wave of boxship orders may be in the pipeline
