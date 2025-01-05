Congratulations, you have been named chief executive of the global shipping industry! Now, what will you do with your new power?

To start off 2025, TradeWinds reporters asked leaders across the maritime sector that question — to find out what they would focus on if they held the top job in the industry.

What problem in the industry they would work to solve? Many of our respondents focused on seafarer welfare, while others said they would tackle decarbonisation or the risks of the dark fleet.

We also asked what is the main opportunity they would pursue, which led some executives to tout the potential for bigger newbuildings, while others pointed to the benefits of attracting more women to shipping or improving supply chains.

And for extra credit, we asked whom they would put on their dream board of directors. We gave them the option to choose anyone living or dead, but some went even further, choosing fictional characters, a Greek god and even one of Santa’s elves.