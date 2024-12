In 1969, Edwin Starr sang, “War — what is it good for?” And he had a two-word answer: “Absolutely nothing.”

But in 2024, if he had been a broker on a chartering desk, he might have found one thing war was good for: lengthening tonne-miles.

Wars in Ukraine and the Middle East are tragic world events that have had the effect of reshaping supply chains in a way that have proved profitable for some in shipping.