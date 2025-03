Cameron Crowe’s movie Jerry Maguire (1996) spawned several catchphrases into business jargon, such as “show me the money”.

In maritime shipping, like any other industry, investors expect a return on their investment, whether through dividends or capital appreciation by using the uplifting effect of stock buybacks.

So, which shareholder reward policy is more appropriate for shipping companies? This question is tormenting shipping stakeholders and is sparking debate among principal officers.