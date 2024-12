Forgive me for saying this, but shipowners can be outright hypocrites.

This is especially the case when it comes to recycling their end-of-life ships.

TradeWinds Asia bureau chief Jonathan Boonzaier. Photo: TradeWinds Events

As journalists, we constantly hear those who lead shipping companies talk about how committed they are to sustainable shipping but then see them selling their ships to non-Hong Kong Convention-compliant recycling facilities.