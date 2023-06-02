Did he jump or was he pushed? Chief executive Ulrik Andersen has exited John Fredriksen’s Golden Ocean Group with this message: “There’s a time for everything, and right now, the time is right for a sunny summer spent with family.” The company is about 40% owned by John Fredriksen interests. The Oslo shipping magnate has a reputation for demanding high levels of performance from his C-suite team and has often moved swiftly to replace key players.

Meanwhile, Fredriksen issued an open attack letter to the management of International Seaways, in which his company Seatankers has a 16.6%