Clarksons chief executive Andi Case is charting a path to further growth after record results, but knows the competition is fierce. He told TradeWinds the London-listed shipbroker had come through “interesting times” in 2022 to post a best-ever operating result of £100.9m ($121.5m), up from £69.4m a year earlier. Case also had a stark warning for brokers who may have mislaid their “moral compass” by selling tankers for sanctioned business. “People who think they can ignore the rules and still go out and do business, I say ‘more fool them’, and I hope they have a lot of sleepless nights and wake up with a knock on the door.”