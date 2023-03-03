Euronav chief executive Hugo De Stoop has claimed the Saverys family may be regretting its move to take its shipping company Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) private. The bulker and container ship operation left the Brussels Euronext exchange in 2015. The tanker executive said CMB’s diversification strategy is not suitable for a listed company. CMB is of course a major shareholder in Euronav.

A Dubai-based ship manager newly sanctioned by the European Union has been linked to the first “dark” ship-to-ship transfer of Urals crude in the Mediterranean since the bloc’s ban on Russian crude imports.