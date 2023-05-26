Vessels linked to India’s Gatik Ship Management have shifted to new companies as the shadowy Mumbai-based operator grapples with the loss of flagging and insurance services over its trade in sanctioned Russian oil. Lloyd’s Register has become the latest company to join the maritime service exodus by Western outfits after informing Gatik that it will withdraw certification of 21 vessels by 3 June.

This week the maritime industry lost a titan with the passing of German shipping legend Bertram Rickmers.