The EU has backed the world’s first law on green shipping fuels that sets ambitious targets for shipowners to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Legislators have agreed to a deal that will see the greenhouse gas intensity of fuels cut by as much as 80% by 2050. The regulation puts further pressure on the International Maritime Organization which only has a current goal of cutting annual emissions by at least half by 2050, compared with their level in 2008.

Shareholders have largely backed Euronav management by keeping three current supervisory board members and rejecting