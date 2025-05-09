Despite three years of war, 16 sanctions packages and a ban on seaborne oil imports, the European Union is still grappling with ways to reduce its reliance on Russian energy.

This week it came up with its latest plan: end all Russian gas imports by 2027, crack down on the shadow fleet and promote renewables.

Making that happen will require “strong commitment, solidarity, engagement and cooperation of all member states, EU institutions and energy market actors”, according to the European Commission’s road map.