European Union ministers have turned up the volume on talk of axing Russian LNG imports. But at present, the region seems to be upping its LNG intake from Russia rather than reducing it.

In 2022, the EU imported some 15.8m tonnes of LNG from Novatek’s main liquefaction plant Yamal LNG in the Russian Arctic, according to data from shipbroker Fearnleys. This was up on the pre-Russia-Ukraine war figure of 13.7m tonnes in 2021.

Already Europe has taken in another 6.8m