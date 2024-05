In Wavelength this week we look at the Greek orderbook as big names go big with their wallets, ratcheting up both secondhand purchases and newbuilding orders ahead of Posidonia.

Houthi attacks on a bulk vessel, the Laax, send shock waves around the insurance market.

Weather damages US Navy pier in Gaza halting shipments of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Why general average could well become the answer to slow steaming as Blue Visby consortium assesses its successes.