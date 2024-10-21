Whatever is going on in LNG shipping?

It is almost November and aside from the odd fixture flurry, spot charter rates across all vessel types appear to have sunk like a stone to unseasonally low levels at a time when they normally reach their highest levels for the year.

Brokers are pegging rates in the Atlantic basin for modern two-stroke LNG carriers in the daily range of $20,000 to $30,000, with rates for tri-fuel diesel-electric ships equating roughly to operating expenses and steam turbine ships attracting close to zero.