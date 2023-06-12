The hot market for dry bulk sale and leaseback deals involving Japanese buyers appears to be running out of steam after a slump in deals since the first half of this year.

In May Seanergy Maritime chose unnamed Japanese owners for the sale and leaseback of two capesize bulk carriers, the Knightship and the Lordship (both 170,000-dwt built 2010).

The refinancing terms for the scrubber-fitted ships differ but they both include a fixed bareboat charter back period of around five years and purchase options.