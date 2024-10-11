Should ships be built to better withstand the worsening weather conditions the oceans can produce, or the conditions that they are most likely to encounter?

Larger, more frequent storms in the oceans, linked by meteorologists to climate change, have unsurprisingly focused rule-makers’ attention on the ability of ships to deal with these tougher conditions.

The question they are trying to answer is whether ship design should be more robust to handle anything the ocean can throw at a ship? Or should the design reflect the ability of the ship to use voyage planning and potentially never come near the most rogue of waves or the most perfect...