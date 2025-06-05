Donald Trump is not at Nor-Shipping but his name is on everyone’s lips. The US president has put shipping firmly on his radar during his second term in the White House. Multiple high-profile policies have contributed to an unprecedented environment for the industry.

Trump turbulence is becoming less distressing

Carl-Johan Hagman, chief executive of NYK Group Europe, best captured how a barrage of Trump moves has destabilised the market.

“In the mornings, I hardly want to watch the news any more,” he said at the Capital Link Forum. “It really does change at a pace that it never has before. Operationally, we are in an environment I have not seen in my 30-odd years in shipping.”

However, there is a sense that some people in the industry have adjusted to the new world order, or at least grown weary of being in a constant state of flux.

Heidi Aakre, vice president of shipping at Equinor, explained: “When I opened up the newspapers earlier this year, I found myself in a bit of denial. What else? Despair, confusion.

“Then you lean back, the rational part of the brain starts to kick in and you work your way through what this is and what it could become. That’s where we are now. For us, it’s important to make sure we don’t lose touch of the long-term efforts.”

Article continues below the advert

Gaby Bornheim, president of the German Shipowners' Association and managing director of Peter Dohle Schiffahrts, struck a similar chord. “If you are in shipping, it’s in your DNA to adapt to challenges and adapt to crisis,” she said. “Agility is the new currency for shipping. We have to adapt to all these challenges.”

While some have grown weary of Trump’s constant tinkering and flip-flopping, others are angry.

The usually softly spoken Hing Chao, co-founder and chairman of the Hong Kong Chamber of Shipping and executive chairman of Wah Kwong Maritime Transport, called new US port fees “discriminatory” and against the spirit of free trade.

“There is no reason Chinese shipbuilding and Chinese owners ought to be targeted in that manner,” he said. “We feel very ... victimised by this policy.”

Either way, the uncertainty injected by the Trump regime has caused inaction and resulted in a lack of investment, Lasse Kristoffersen, chief executive of Wallenius Wilhelmsen, told the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum.

“At the moment, the US is putting itself outside world trade,” he told the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum.

Fuels ignite heated debate

Andrew Forrest, chairman of Fortescue. Photo: Nor-Shipping

Politics was not the only topic getting people hot and bothered in Oslo this week. The future fuels debate was also pretty spicy.

Fortescue chairman Andrew Forrest tucked into LNG fuel as a con, and called it “a stepping stone to fixing the shipping industry into a dangerously polluting world”.

As the cheerleader in chief for ammonia, Forrest always finds a phrase to try to chop LNG and its advocates down to size.

So far, the LNG option is finding plenty of supporters, and at Nor-Shipping the chorus was led by arguably the biggest name of all, Gianluigi Aponte’s MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

The world’s largest private shipowner has firmly nailed its colours to the LNG mast.

Group senior vice president Marie-Caroline Laurent, head of government affairs & maritime policy at MSC, explained: ”We have made a strong choice for LNG. We have more than 150 vessels on order and 40 in operation today.

“Clearly, when we make the assessment on what solution we have on the table today for the transition in the coming years, LNG has been one of the preferred options.”

Laurent said the company was looking at other options also, and called for regulators to deliver a more stable framework.

“Until we have a stable enough regulation, as a shipowner we need to make our own decision and try to remain flexible in our options,” she said.

“LNG remains the strongest option on the table today. We, of course, also have the biofuel solution, but that was more triggered by our customers.”

Trump is late to the state money shipping party

While the US interest in shipping is new this year, other nations have been injecting capital at a time when state wealth is joining longer-term investors in exploring the industry.

Andreas Povlsen, managing director and head of the maritime team at Hayfin Capital Management, told the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum: “What’s becoming interesting in shipping is that you’re seeing more and more long-term capital, infrastructure-type money, sovereign wealth funds, obviously linked also to the Middle East, coming in and taking longer-term views in the maritime space.”

The consolidation in shipping has been one driver for the interest. However, there is a larger motivation.

“Very, very importantly, is, obviously, the security side of world trade, where you definitely have an increased focus on bottlenecks,” Povlsen explained.

“All the discussions we’ve had about the Panama Canal merchant marine fleets and so forth, where shipping is becoming more political.

“And I think when you talk about the noise and the issues that are out there, it’s really important to look through and see what the different parties are really looking for.”

Download the TradeWinds news app The news app offers you more control over your TradeWinds reading experience than any other platform. Download now

Keep up to date with all the best Nor-Shipping coverage from TradeWinds here

