US trade representative Jamieson Greer rolled out his much-anticipated decision on port fees against Chinese-linked ships as many in the shipping world had already started their long holiday weekend.

But a Federal Register notice by the office of US President Trump’s top trade ambassador was its own hunt for Easter eggs across its 42 pages.

When peeled open, each section contained a surprise that led players in the shipping and shipbuilding industry stakeholders to either groan in disappointment, breathe a sigh of relief or cheer in victory.