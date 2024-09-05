We stand at a crossroads. As the globe intensifies efforts to mitigate climate change, traditional marine fuels are becoming ever less viable. Meanwhile, as we wait for zero-carbon fuels to build availability at scale, our industry needs a fuel solution to reduce its carbon intensity today.

With the present rate of alternative fuel infrastructure development, I wouldn’t discount LNG as the likely go-to solution for many years. After all, as of today, it is the only alternative fuel that satisfies the three boundary conditions of safety, availability and supply chain and infrastructure.

LNG is the cleanest fossil fuel. It emits no particulates, significantly less carbon dioxide than oil, almost no nitrogen oxide and zero sulphur dioxide. LNG offers a clear reduction in emissions compared to traditional marine fuels and is an attractive option, particularly in regions with stringent air quality regulations.

As a result, adoption of LNG is already underway. As of 2024, there are over 300 LNG-fuelled vessels in operation worldwide, with hundreds more on order. The economics of LNG are also favourable, particularly given the volatility of oil prices and the increasing cost of compliance with environmental regulations. With a well-established and expanding global bunkering infrastructure, LNG is positioned as a viable and scalable alternative to heavy fuel oil.

However, for such a key fuel for the energy transition, it is important to recognize it is itself a fuel in transition. And we will need it to not only evolve but to address and mitigate the risks inherent in its operation today if we are to reach our 2050 objectives.

Great progress is being made in the development of technology to combat methane slip. However, by far the biggest challenge for LNG is the carbon atom at its core. And it is here that bio-LNG has the potential to be a game changer. Derived from renewable sources such as organic waste, bio-LNG offers the potential for carbon-neutral shipping.

Bio-LNG is more than just a cleaner fuel; it’s a crucial component of the circular economy. Produced from waste products, bio-LNG not only addresses waste management challenges but also provides a sustainable energy source. The scalability of bio-LNG production is promising, with ongoing research focused on increasing yields and reducing costs.

Not only can bio-LNG be used as a drop-in fuel in existing LNG-fueled engines, but it can also be transported, stored and bunkered in ports using the existing LNG infrastructure. If it is blended with fossil LNG, bio-LNG could cover up to 16 percent and 63 percent of the total energy demand in 2030 and 2050, respectively, assuming a 20 percent blending ratio, according to one recent study.

This makes bio-LNG a critical piece of the puzzle in the industry’s quest for sustainability.

Titan Clean Fuels bunkers a Hapag-Lloyd ship with bio-LNG from Titan’s 8,471-cbm bunker vessel Alice Cosulich (built 2023). Photo: Titan Clean Fuels

But this is just the beginning of LNG’s potential to further contribute to the energy transition. The feedstock of blue hydrogen is methane after steam reforming, when the CO 2 produced in the process is captured. While we are scaling up global production of zero-carbon green hydrogen, blue hydrogen and by extension LNG, will have a critical role in filling the gap. In fact, with its lower carbon content, LNG is particularly well suited to carbon capture. As a result, carbon capture, utilisation and storage promises to significantly extend LNG’s compliance performance.

And then there’s the exciting potential of synthetic or e-LNG, which can be generated at scale by combining green hydrogen with climate-neutral CO 2 . Synthetic LNG is chemically identical to fossil LNG, but carbon-neutral.

Despite the clear benefits, the adoption of LNG in all its forms is not without challenges. Technologically, the transition requires significant investment in new engines or retrofits, as well as specialized handling facilities.

Economic barriers include the upfront costs of conversion and the current price differential between LNG and traditional fuels. While LNG is competitive in many regions, the global market remains volatile, and long-term pricing remains uncertain. For bio-LNG, production costs are still higher than those of conventional fuels, though these are expected to decrease as technology advances and production scales up.

And we must guard against the unintended safety consequences of this rapid change, because safety is the ultimate boundary condition for any fuel.

Our industry is being remade around us by the drive to decarbonise, which is a powerful new shipping shaper. Amidst this, it is abundantly clear that LNG and bio-LNG are not just alternatives. They are essential components of this future. These fuels offer a pathway to significantly lower emissions, reduced environmental impact, and compliance, all while maintaining operational efficiency. And, crucially, it is available today. If you’re looking for a solution to your sustainability challenge, LNG may well be it.

Christopher Wiernicki is chairman and chief executive of American Bureau of Shipping

