The Houthis continue to menace the Red Sea. Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine persists and, startlingly, Kyiv is now invading Russia.

Another threat is looming: the growing risk that container and vehicle terminals along the US coastline from Maine to Texas will close their doors.

These disruptions in the seaborne legs of global supply chains have a way of buoying shipping’s profits, by constraining the supply of ships through longer routes or congestion.