Ship vetting expert RightShip is set to inspect dry bulk vessels as young as ten years old in a move that will boost safety and create new jobs.

The Singapore-based group, owned by leading commodity traders and charterers Rio Tinto, BHP and Cargill, currently has an inspection regime for dry bulk and general cargo vessels of 14 years and older.

The group will now change the age inspection trigger from 14 years to 12 years at the end of March 2025. A year later the age will fall a further two years to 10 years for an annual inspection.

An additional change is the removal of the 8,000 dwt tonnage minimum being inspected when they turn 25. This means all vessel sizes on the RightShip platform can be inspected annually after their second special survey from March 2026.

Therefore, drybulk and general cargo vessels on the group’s platform and built in 2016 or earlier will be subject to at least one inspection a year, according to RightShip chief executive Steen Lund.

"This is voluntary, we are not a regulator, but if an owner or ship manager wants to trade a ship on the RightShip platform then an inspection is needed annually," he told TradeWinds.

Article continues below the advert

Poorly performing vessels on the RightShip vetting platform could be inspected as frequently as every three months until their ratings improve.

The RightShip platform has 850 subscribers, of which the majority are shipowners and ship managers Lund said. There are also 150 charterers, including the group’s three shareholders.

He added that the root of the change to the inspection regime is the dry bulk fleet lagging behind other sectors when measured in terms of incidents, fatalities and port state control inspection performance

This, he said, highlights the need for a stronger safety regime.

"It was time to have a review and the data showed us it is warranted," he explained.

“The age of the fleet is increasing. It is currently 14.7 years old and the market is holding back on ordering new ships, so the aging of the fleet will continue.”

This includes, he added, the huge influx of drybulk deliveries in 2010.

Lund is adamant that the RightShip inspection regime will have a positive impact on safety, but also help reduce industry costs due to lost on-hire time due to port state detentions.

"In 2023 drybulk vessels lost almost 3,200 days to detentions and general cargo vessels lost 4,200 days," he said "So if there is a day rate of $10,00 a day, then that is a value destruction of $75m in the year.

Ramping up inspection capabilities

Steen also confirmed that RightShip has been ramping up capacity to be able to meet the increased number of inspections around the world.

"We do about 12 inspection reports any given day, this year is 3,500 inspections"

Inspections take about 14 hours, though vary depending on each vessels size, age and condition.

The number of inspections will now increase up to 2026. By then RightShip will have around 220 accredited inspectors on its books, up from 140 at the beginning of this year.

The company also employs third-party inspectors in some of the smaller ports of the 950 ports around the world where inspections take place.

There is little inspection activity driven by the charter, insists Lund. The majority comes from owners or managers.

The inspection informs the total safety story of the vessel. if an owner elects not to have the vessel inspected then that will be noted in a data point as not met.