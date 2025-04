Fewer tankers have been changing hands this year in a more opaque sale-and-purchase arena, according to Greece’s Xclusiv Shipbrokers.

The Athens shop tallied 97 vessels sold between January and March, against 126 in the same period of 2024.

Analysts Eirini Diamantara and Dimitris Roumeliotis said this was a noticeable decline that “may indicate broader market caution driven by regulatory changes and global economic factors”.