Singapore’s maritime start-up scene looks to have escaped the worst of the tech sector meltdown, but insiders warn that it may have to adjust to the new reality.

Big tech companies have seen hundreds of billions of dollars wiped off their valuations, while at the same time thousands of staff have been laid off in a bid to rein in costs.

While some companies, such as Flexport, have been among those shedding staff, some industry observers say maritime start-ups are benefiting from the bull run many shipping sectors have recently experienced.