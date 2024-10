China’s stimulus package is good news for shipping, but a widening rift between Washington and Beijing is a bigger threat lurking in the background, two Greek owners told the Marine Money conference in Athens on Tuesday.

Aristides Pittas, principal of US-listed bulker and container ship outfits EuroDry and Euroseas, told a crowd of about 300 at the Eugenides Foundation: “The biggest risk that shipping can face is deglobalisation.”