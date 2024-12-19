In shipping’s big spinning wheel of fortune for 2024, there has been no bigger winner than the law of unintended consequences.

Barely has a government-sanction decision been passed, or a Houthi rocket landed, without the impact being felt somewhere, somehow, other than intended.

Whether it is the rise of the shadow fleet and alternative financing systems or the increase in container losses off the coast of South Africa, decisions taken by governments and their proxies have played out in unlikely forms in the shipping markets.