In just over two months, US President Donald Trump has started what now looks like a full-blown trade war — and it turns out it’s worse than forecasters expected.

His “liberation day” tariff announcement on Wednesday was more comprehensive than expected, and now China’s retaliatory measures were quicker and more hard-hitting than anticipated.

And while shipping analysts will be digging into what this means for various trade lanes in different segments of the industry, there is an overarching worry that is now front and centre for this sector: economic headwinds.