The maritime industry thrives on trust, yet recent market downturns have exposed cracks in the legal framework that underpins it. As a colleague recently observed: “When the market dips, claims rise.”

As a result, such claims become more difficult to negotiate in practice. When the freight market is strong, parties are generally more inclined to engage in amicable resolution and to uphold their contractual commitments.

However, fluctuations in the freight market have led to a significant increase in litigation and arbitration, particularly in cases involving deliberate breaches of contract.

These often manifest as repudiatory conduct, such as early redelivery of vessels, even by counterparties considered first-class within the industry.

No one gets into shipping with the intention of making friends; this tends to be a consequence of maintaining a credible presence for long enough that clients, counterparties and suppliers take you seriously.

But neither is it a given that low ethical standards, poor behaviour or misconduct are the daily practice of the market, whatever the hard facts of commercial life.

Despite claims to the contrary, shipping is a heavily regulated and increasingly transparent marketplace in which to operate.

How then can we be so reliant on the inverse relationship between failure to perform to agreed terms and the rates being earned in the market?

Counterparties increasingly exploit contractual grey areas to dodge obligations or extract savings, leaving honest players scrambling to recover what’s owed.

Our own encounters with unfounded claims and premeditated breaches have highlighted a troubling reality: the maritime legal system, while agile, struggles to deter manipulation of the claims process.

Escalating costs, misaligned incentives and drawn-out disputes tend to favour the ruthless over the righteous.

One glaring issue is how legal costs spiral out of control. What begins as a straightforward disagreement — say, a withheld payment for a voyage gone awry — morphs into a battle of elaborate narratives.

Both sides enlist lawyers and experts to spin their versions of events, driving expenses far beyond the original sum in dispute.

The process becomes a war of attrition, where outcomes hinge less on merit and more on who can afford the better storyteller or outlast the other financially.

We’ve seen breaching parties delay payments, rack up legal fees for their opponents, and then push for a 50/50 settlement, effectively securing a discount on their obligations while the system simply shrugs.

The incentives feel upside down. Industry insiders offer candid insights: “Arbitrators typically award 60% to 70% of costs unless on an indemnity basis, even in blatant breaches.”

Others note the staggering time and expense of disputes, with arbitrators having wide discretionary powers to make awards, with no certainty of the total costs to be recovered.

The general principle is that costs follow the event. The main purpose of a costs award is to compensate the successful party, rather than to penalise the unsuccessful one. Arbitral tribunals avoid punitive cost awards.

The prevailing approach to costs is that any sum awarded is intended to represent a reasonable contribution towards the costs actually and reasonably incurred by the successful party, with full recovery typically not being the objective.

A well-recognised issue is that, except in rare circumstances, a claimant is unlikely to recover the entirety of its legal costs.

Consequently, even where an innocent party is compelled to initiate arbitration to pursue clear-cut claims arising from manifest breaches, it may ultimately remain out of pocket. Where legal costs are, say $100,000, one party might end up absorbing as much as $30,000 to $40,000.

This financial exposure often places the innocent party under pressure from insurers to settle prematurely, while legal costs continue to escalate, frequently reaching a level that is disproportionate to the sums in dispute.

The result? Cost issues are, in many cases, a critical obstacle to the settlement of arbitration: a process that rewards delay and discourages accountability, where “settle and split” becomes the default, regardless of who is at fault.

Yet, pointing fingers at “the law” misses the mark. English law, often the backbone of maritime contracts, is neither the villain nor a monolith. Any legal system lags behind those nimble enough to exploit it.

This is where boutique law firms and careful counterparty selection shine. Smaller, specialised legal teams can cut through the noise, offering more cost-effective expertise.

More crucially, picking honourable partners — those still committed to fair trade — acts as a frontline defence.

In a tougher world, filtering out the untrustworthy isn’t just prudent; it’s survival. Data backs this instinct: disputes often stem from a minority of repeat offenders who thrive on chaos. Business is not done with companies, it is done with the people behind them.

The maritime legal system won’t change overnight, but we can. By leaning on agile firms and prioritising integrity in our dealings, we reclaim control from a process that too often profits the wrong side. It’s not about fixing the law — it’s about outsmarting those who bend it.

Ricardo Azpurua is finance director and Prokopios Krikris is legal director at Sagitta Marine