In this episode:

TradeWinds Paul Peachey talks to former chair of the International Group of P&I Clubs’ sanctions committee Malin Hogberg about Europe’s plans to slash the Russian oil price cap.

Eric Priante Martin examines the US plans to review the fees for car carriers entering the country.

Also, we dig into the latest data from the signatories of the Sea Cargo Charter and the concerns researchers have about it and similar private initiatives seeking to stimulate shippings’ decarbonisation journey.

And we launch Granular, a new regular feature in Wavelength lifting the lid on the dry bulk markets with Holly Birkett.

The Wavelength archive