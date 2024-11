In this episode:

Newbuilding order numbers are large, and the orderbook continues to grow. China has the lion’s share of this but what’s next? It is all in the TradeWinds shipbuilding special report.

How could the re-election of Donald Trump impact shipping in the US and globally? We sift through the rhetoric.

And the biggest shuttle tanker deal gets announced on UK election day. We assess the Angelicoussis deal for Altera Shuttle tankers.