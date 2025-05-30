In this episode, host Craig Eason talks to Tristan Smith from University College London’s UCL Energy Institute about a new academic paper assessing the costs of ownership for shipowners when they opt for new fuels. He explains why he calls ammonia fuel the ‘no brainer’ choice.

Steve Esau from Sea-LNG is on hand to counter that position, though.

We have an interview with Roberto Cazzulo, current chair of the International Association of Classification Societies about the challenges facing class as they develop safety guidance for all the clean tech solutions emerging.

And Eric Priante Martin looks at why the US administration’s tariffs and trade policies have led to investors calling taco.

