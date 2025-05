In this week’s episode:

Tradewinds correspondent Gary Dixon discusses the product tanker markets as the first quarter results come in.

2020 Bulkers comes under the spotlight of Holly Birkett.

And are seafarers happy? The Mission to Seafarers has issued its annual barometer of seafarer welfare, the Seafarer Happiness Index. Its founder and stalwart supporter of seafarers, Steven Jones, looks at the results

News briefs from Yannick Guerry.