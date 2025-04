In this episode of our weekly news podcast, Eric Priante Martin keeps us updated on Trumps tariffs and how they impact shipping.

Host Craig Eason talks to experts about what has been happening behind the scenes at the IMO as climate talks reach a climax.

Also, risk correspondent Paul Peachey joins Craig to dig into the initial accident investigation report into the Solong collision with the Stena Immaculate last month.

Wavelength Archive