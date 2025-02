In the week’s Wavelength podcast, Eric Priante Martin looks at the US fuelled tariff war and what it means now and later in the year.

Host Craig Eason looks at how Europe has no intention in easing back on its green rhetoric as the European Maritime Safety Agency publishes its second European Maritime Transport Environment Report.

And Holly Birkett dives into the dry bulk sector to look at the growing appetite to get involved in project cargoes.

The Wavelength archive