In this episode:

Maritime clean fuel projects in the US are suffering as promised tax relief fails to materialise

The UK shipping industry lays out how much it wants from the new Labour government to its transition.

RightShip boss Steen Lund elaborates on dropping the age trigger for dry bulk inspections from 14 to 10.

and

Maersk explains why it thinks there will be chaos in the container trade when the Houthi attacks stop and Red Sea transits can start again.