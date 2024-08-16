In this week’s Wavelength programme:

We look at what is behind the growth of a dark fleet of LNG carriers used to beat trade sanctions with insights from Flex LNG chief executive Oystein Kalleklev and Lucy Hine.

The VLCC market gets our attention as market analysts see storm clouds and sunshine. TradeWinds deputy editor Eric Priante Martin takes the temperature with help from DHT chief executive Svein Moxnes Harfjeld.

And dry bulk port state detentions get RightShip’s attention. Chief executive Steen Lund talks to podcast host Craig Eason about the role of vetting inspections to bring numbers down.