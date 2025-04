In this Easter special episode of the Wavelength podcast, TradeWinds’ editor-in-chief Julian Bray has the floor in conversation with reporter Holly Birkett.

The question is: following new policies set by the IMO and by US president Donald Trump’s administration, have events of the past two weeks changed shipping forever?

Are the “easy” days of shipping done?

Is there any end in sight for The Age of Uncertainty?

Don’t expect any easy answers.

Craig Eason is away.