In this week’s Wavelength podcast:

US investigators say a faulty wire in a switchboard on the Dali container ship may have caused the blackout that led to it smashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore earlier this year. Could this help the shipowner and manager’s attempts to limit their financial liability?

The US Biden administration is considering a port fee on Chinese-built ships in the latest stage of a trade war between the two countries.

There is growing concern of a Baltic Sea disaster. The dark fleet of old, possibly uninsured, sanctions-busting tankers shuttling oil out of Russia will soon face ice conditions in the shallow, sensitive waters of the nearly landlocked sea.

And sustainability reporting is soon to be mandatory, but shipowners are behind the curve with European regulations set to come into force next year. We ask what they need to do to get themselves ready.