In this episode, Eric Priante Martin reports on US sanctions on Iran giving shipping mixed message.

University College London’s Tristan Smith joins host Craig Eason to explain as the IMO kicks off five of the last 11 days of talks that will change shipping forever.

Also, the protection and indemnity club transfer window is set to close as renewal season ends.

And is there an LNG bloodbath? We discuss the market horrors of LNG carrier owners.

