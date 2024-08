In this week’s episode of Wavelength, Hoegh Autoliners chairman and major shareholder Leif O Hoegh talks about the decision to go big and early with newbuildings.

We delve into the decisions by dry bulk operators such as Copenhagen-based Norden to buy assets and offload at a profit after years of moving to an asset-light business model.

And we look deeper at the decision by Maersk to go to LNG after painting itself green with methanol